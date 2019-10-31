Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Belden stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil bought 1,000,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

