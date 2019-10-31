Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,081.44% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. On average, analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Fair purchased 40,000 shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at $83,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,640. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLCM. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.