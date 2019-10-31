Benchmark Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $514.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $496.00 to $514.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $464.35.

Shares of CHTR opened at $468.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.68. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $470.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 75.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

