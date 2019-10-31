B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $1.85-2.00.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 1,722,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

