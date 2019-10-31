BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

BGCP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 13,937,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 683,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,631,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 376,883 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

