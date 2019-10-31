BiblePay (BBP) Hits Market Capitalization of $620,449.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $620,449.00 and approximately $5,869.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,819,232,740 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

