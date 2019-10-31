Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,531. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.