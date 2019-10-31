BidaskClub Downgrades Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Sell

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,357.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,640,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,750. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 323,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 852.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.