BidaskClub Upgrades Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Sell

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 628,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,654. The firm has a market cap of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Retrophin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Retrophin by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Retrophin by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000.

Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

