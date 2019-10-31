BidaskClub Upgrades Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to “Hold”

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 400,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $189,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,116.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $451,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,769 shares of company stock worth $1,759,426 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

