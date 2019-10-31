Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €38.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GBF. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.43 ($42.36).

GBF stock opened at €29.60 ($34.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €39.20 ($45.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.19.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

