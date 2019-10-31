BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.11% of BIO-TECHNE worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.83.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

