BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.10

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 15425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The stock has a market cap of $539.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.34.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,364 shares of company stock worth $1,812,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

