Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 511.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.