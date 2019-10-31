BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. 983,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.85, a PEG ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 458,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 375,760 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 266,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 335,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,636 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.