BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

BioSolar Inc (OTCMKTS:BSRC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,213,617 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -2.16.

BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC)

BioSolar, Inc develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products.

