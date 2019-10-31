Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.74. 361,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth $40,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 661.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 65.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 183.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

