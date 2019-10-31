BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vical were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vical in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of VICL opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Vical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.