BlackRock Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Position in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PB Bancorp worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 260,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBBI opened at $15.05 on Thursday. PB Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

