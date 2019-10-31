BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Evolving Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Evolving Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

