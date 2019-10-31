BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,085 Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.85% of TravelCenters of America worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TA shares. CIBC dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

