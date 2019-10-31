Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (NYSE:MUH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.87

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $14.69. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 5,782 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:MUH)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.