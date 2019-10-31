Blue Chip Partners Inc. Invests $120,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 59.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. BidaskClub cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGEE opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.37. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $80.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.