bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $151.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $136.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

BLUE opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,460 shares of company stock worth $593,836. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 898.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,061,000 after buying an additional 948,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,104,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 483.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after buying an additional 211,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,693,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 477,536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 143,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

