Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Robert Howard Lampton sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.