Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $105,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

BA stock opened at $344.11 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

