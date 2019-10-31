Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 314,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,242 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 204,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.