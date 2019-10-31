BP (LON:BP) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from $570.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on BP from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 622.50 ($8.13).

BP traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 489.30 ($6.39). The stock had a trading volume of 41,357,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.36.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

