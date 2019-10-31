BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $710.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.03.

BP stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BP by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of BP by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

