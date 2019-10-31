Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 72,569 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Equifax were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Equifax by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Stephens boosted their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Equifax stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 155,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,752. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

