Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $82.72 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,793 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.8% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Danaher were worth $82,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Danaher stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,676. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

