Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $35,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.