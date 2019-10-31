Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 202 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,258.36. 33,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,230.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,177.02. The company has a market cap of $875.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,970. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

