Bray Capital Advisors Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,573,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

