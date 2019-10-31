Bray Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.70. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

