Brick & Kyle Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,394,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.05. 709,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

