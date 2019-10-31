Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

ITW stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,170. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.