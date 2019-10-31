Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other news, Director Bruce Bridgford sold 3,448 shares of Bridgford Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $117,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Debra Aileen Dealcuaz sold 2,131 shares of Bridgford Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $74,585.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRID shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.08. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

