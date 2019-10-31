Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.61-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.75.

BFAM stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,778. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $821,501.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $504,849.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,119.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

