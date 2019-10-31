Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY19 guidance to $3.61-3.64 EPS.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,778. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $168.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.