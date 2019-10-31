Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

