Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $155,000 in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Mastercraft Boat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.