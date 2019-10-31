Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in eBay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 10.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.