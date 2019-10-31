Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

LNG opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

