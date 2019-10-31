Brinker Capital Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $424,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $3,047,343.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $44,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,435. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $443.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

