Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.29. 108,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

