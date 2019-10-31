Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

AMK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 70,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AssetMark Financial stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

