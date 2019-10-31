Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $3.65 EPS

Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.73. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 1,527,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

