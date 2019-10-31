Brokerages Anticipate Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will post sales of $734.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.00 million and the lowest is $725.64 million. Legg Mason reported sales of $704.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of LM traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. 1,000,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,261. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LM. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,441,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 296.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 45.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,770,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

