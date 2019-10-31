Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MNOV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,047. The company has a market capitalization of $326.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MediciNova by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

